Last week, a militant couple were arrested over the stabbing of Indonesia’s top security minister, Wiranto, who is recovering from his wounds.

Prasetyo said 31,000 security personnel were being deployed to secure the capital during the inauguration of President Joko Widodo at a parliamentary ceremony, though there has been no warning of a possible attack at the event.

Widodo was reelected in April with 55.5% of the vote.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD