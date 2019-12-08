Hutapea said police confiscated the four preserved fetuses and a piece of an adult tiger’s skin from the suspects, two of whom are believed to have been acting as sellers.

He said police are investigating to see whether it is part of an illegal wildlife animal trading syndicate.

Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list. About 400 remain, down from 1,000 in the 1970s, because of forest destruction and poaching.

