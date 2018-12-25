A photojournalist is silhouetted by the sunset as a lightning strike at a resort affected by Saturday’s tsunami in Carita, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Christmas celebrations traditionally filled with laughter and uplifting music were replaced by somber prayers for tsunami victims in an area hit without warning following a volcanic eruption, leaving hundreds of people dead and thousands homeless in disaster-prone Indonesia. (Fauzy Chaniago/Associated Press)

SUMUR, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities are asking people near an island volcano to avoid the coast while eruptions and weather and sea conditions are monitored for tsunami risks.

A tsunami that followed an eruption of Anak Krakatoa hit communities along the Sunda Strait on Saturday night, killing more than 420 people and displacing thousands.

The Meteorology, Geophysics and Climatology Agency asked people to stay at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the Sunda Strait coastline.

Agency’s head Dwikorita Karnawati said high waves and heavy rains are possible Wednesday and the wall of the volcano’s crater is prone to collapse.

At a news conference late Tuesday, she said weather and continuing eruptions “could potentially cause landslides at the cliffs of the crater into the sea, and we fear that that could trigger a tsunami.”

