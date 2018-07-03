JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has ended a search of one of the world’s deepest lakes for the bodies of dozens of victims of a ferry sinking two weeks ago.

A search and rescue official said after “intense” discussions with the families of victims, the end of the search effort was being marked Tuesday with prayers, the scattering of flowers on Lake Toba and a groundbreaking ceremony for a monument.

The overcrowded wooden ferry sank in the volcanic crater lake on June 18 in rough weather.

The full scale of the tragedy took days to unfold as the boat didn’t have a passenger manifest.

Officials at one point said more than 190 people were missing. Their official toll Tuesday was 21 survivors, 3 bodies found and 164 people missing, presumed drowned.

