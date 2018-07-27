JAKARTA, Indonesia — An anti-corruption investigator almost blinded by an acid attack urged Indonesia’s President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to set up a fact finding team to solve his case as he returned to work 16 months after the assault.

Activists and anti-graft officials, showing solidarity by wearing white shirts and red arm bands, welcomed Novel Baswedan as he arrived at the Corruption Eradication Commission on Friday.

A banner with a picture of Baswedan was emblazoned with the words: “Mr. President, where is your promise?” and “16 months the case of Novel in the darkness.”

Baswedan was leading investigations into a graft scandal that implicated prominent politicians when he was attacked as he left dawn prayers. No one has been arrested.

Baswedan has criticized police handling of the investigation.

