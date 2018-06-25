JAYAPURA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s military says gunmen killed three people in an attack at an airport in easternmost Papua that targeted a light plane transporting paramilitary police.

Col. Muhammad Aidi, the army’s spokesman in Papua province, said three civilians were killed and two people, including the pilot, were injured in the attack, which occurred after the plane landed Monday at Kenyam airport in remote Nduga district.

A pro-independence insurgency has simmered in the formerly Dutch-controlled Papua region since it was annexed by Indonesia in 1963.

Aidi said the Twin Otter plane was transporting paramilitary police from the highlands town of Wamena to Nduga to provide security during regional elections Wednesday.

