He says two suspects were fatally shot, while an officer was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police are still searching the third suspect, who escaped during the shootout.

Police were tipped off to the suspected militants after interrogations of suspects arrested after Wednesday’s suicide bomb attack on a police station in Medan that wounded at least six people.

