Several thousand students demonstrated Tuesday in front of the parliament building in Jakarta, while similar rallies were held in Bandung, Yogyakarta, Malang, Palembang and Makassar. Students in Makassar clashed with police, who fired water cannons and tear gas.
The protesters are demanding President Joko Widodo issue a government regulation to replace the controversial new law.
