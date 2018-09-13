JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian court has sentenced an Islamic militant to 11 years in prison for conducting training in preparation for a terrorist attack.

Wawan Kurniawan was arrested by the anti-terror squad last October in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau province.

The West Jakarta District Court ruled Thursday that Wawan was guilty of a terrorist crime.

Wawan was the local leader of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, an Indonesian militant network affiliated with the Islamic State group that has been implicated in attacks in the country.

He is accused of having provoked a riot in May at a police detention center near Indonesia’s capital that left five officers and a prisoner dead.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.

