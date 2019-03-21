Indonesian investigators overseeing a probe into what went wrong on a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 plane that crashed last year said Thursday that an off-duty third pilot was in the cockpit during that aircraft’s last safe flight.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that it was this third pilot, who happened to have hitched a ride on the flight, that correctly figured out what was going wrong on the plane as pilots struggled to control the diving aircraft. That pilot, according to Bloomberg, disabled the aircraft’s flight-control system and landed the plane safely in Jakarta.

However, Soerjanto Tjahjono, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, pushed back on reports that detailed the contents in the doomed flight’s cockpit voice recorder, one of the two “black boxes” recovered after the crash. The reports, he said, “were not in line with the actual content” which belongs “solely to the KNKT” he said.

The news conference was called Thursday afternoon after Reuters reported that the Lion Air 610’s pilots were scrambling to diagnose why the jet’s nose kept lurching forward, flipping through the manual as the aircraft’s altitude and airspeed varied dramatically. Reuters and later the New York Times, citing investigators who had heard the audio and transcript, said the final seconds of the audio recorded a prayer from the crashed Lion Air flight’s Indonesian co-pilot and “Allahu Akbar,” meaning God is great.

“The KNKT believes that the reports in the media are based on someone’s opinions, or several parties’ opinion,” said Soerjanto.

After an Ethiopian Airlines flight, also a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashed, killing all 157 on board, investigators began noticing similarities between the two cases. The accident has led to the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes worldwide, and ratcheted up pressure on Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to provide answers as to what went wrong.

Nurcahyo Utomo, another investigator with the KNKT, clarified that the Indonesian laws, as opposed to the U.S. laws, bar the investigators from publicizing the contents of the cockpit voice recorder.

But the agreement that the investigators struck with the FAA, Boeing and the NTSB allowed the American parties to listen to the content of the recording and read the transcript of the recording.

“Our [cockpit voice recorder] has not leaked,” he said.

Shibani Mahtani in Dunedin, New Zealand contributed to this report.

