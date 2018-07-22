JAKARTA, Indonesia — A 15-year-old Indonesian who was raped by her brother has been sentenced to six months in prison for abortion.

Singgih Hermawan, deputy chief of Batanghari police in Jambi province, says both the girl and brother were convicted Thursday.

The 18-year-old brother received a two-year prison sentence for sexual offence against a minor.

Prosecutors had demanded a one-year prison sentence for the girl and seven years for the brother.

It was revealed in court that the girl was raped eight times since September. In May, residents discovered a headless fetus near a palm oil plantation.

Their mother is facing separate charges of aiding abortion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.