For decades Australians have been assured that their ultra-profitable banking industry is safe, fair and ethical.

Now they’re dealing with revelations that some of the country’s most respected financial institutions have engaged in deception, practices driven by greed and possible fraud.

An inquiry conducted by a retired judge has uncovered examples of dead people being charged for financial advice, bank staff paying bribes for loan referrals and a top life insurance company repeatedly lying to regulators.

The Australian government, which launched the inquiry in December under intense political pressure, has said that some executives may go to jail.

Although not on the scale of banking scandals experienced in the United States over the past decade, the evidence has rocked this generally law-abiding, prosperous and well-regulated country.

Australians have long been told by business and political leaders that even though their banking industry is concentrated in the hands of just a few big institutions, strong regulation and clear ethical standards would protect them from exploitation. Six weeks of evidence of exploitation of mainly working- and middle-class customers has led even the banks’ CEOs to acknowledge they abused their customers’ trust.

“I’m horrified by the magnitude of it,” Peter Swan, a finance professor who specializes in corporate governance at the University of New South Wales, said in a telephone interview. “They have been systematically lying to the regulators for probably decades about how they treat customers and how they take fees illegally, even when they’re dead.”

In one case, a Melbourne couple who wanted to retire and buy a bed-and-breakfast were persuaded by Westpac Banking Corp. to sell their house, take out life and other insurance policies — which earned the bank about $23,000 — and set up a private pension account. During a meeting, another Westpac adviser walked into the room and described himself as “the money man” who could lend them up to $1.6 million.

After following Westpac’s advice, however, Jacqueline and Hugh McDowall were told by the bank they would never be lent enough to buy a bed-and-breakfast in the countryside and could not do it through a private pension account in any case. Although they eventually received compensation for the losses they incurred, the couple, who are in their 60s, have moved to the remote Northern Territory to find jobs and live in a rented house.

Jacqueline McDowall, a nurse, said she was too embarrassed to tell her children what had happened until asked to give evidence. Her husband is a truck driver.

“I felt humiliated, stupid,” she told the inquiry. “I will never, ever trust anybody again, even if they say they’re a professional this or a professional that.”

Other Westpac employees were rewarded despite poor behavior. One, Andrew Smith, continued to receive bonuses until he was suspended in 2015 after pushing clients into high-risk investments they didn’t want, asking customers to sign blank documents and charging for financial advice that wasn’t given, the inquiry was told.

Smith was allowed to resign and still works in the industry. “I have been made a scapegoat,” he told the Australian Financial Review newspaper.

Australia’s other big banks have been embarrassed, too. Commonwealth Bank of Australia charged the estates of dead clients for financial advice for up to a decade, it admitted to the inquiry. Hundreds of National Australia Bank employees witnessed legal statements signed by clients when the staff members weren’t present, a potential fraud that could invalidate important financial documents. A client of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group switched retirement accounts after the bank told her it would save her several hundred dollars a year. The bank did not tell her the new account involved an extra annual fee of $2,900 — and it charged her $2,200 for the advice.

Retail banking and investment is a big business in Australia. Mandatory savings have driven the country’s retirement pool to about $2 trillion. The huge sum sustains a well-paid and politically active industry of financial salesmen, investment managers and administrators. Financial companies make up almost one third of the Australian stock market, and analysts say the banks here have some of the highest profit margins in the developed world.

The Australian government was cracking down on questionable behavior by banks and other financial institutions before the inquiry began and is now promising to go further.

The problem, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on April 23 during a diplomatic trip to Europe, was simple: “They were not putting their customers first.”

“Where banks have done the wrong thing,” he said, “they must pay compensation.”

The first executive to lose his job as a direct consequence of the inquiry was the CEO of one of Australia’s oldest companies, the life insurer and investment manager AMP.

Craig Meller, a 34-year banking veteran from Britain, stepped down on April 20 after AMP was exposed as having charged customers for services they were never given and lying repeatedly to a corporate regulator about it.

When Meller and the company’s board were told that AMP was wrongly charging fees to some 15,000 customers, they asked a law firm to conduct what was portrayed as an independent investigation. Instead, the company oversaw25 drafts of the law firm’s report before it was submitted to a corporate regulator.

When the company’s chairman, Catherine Brenner, received what was meant to be the final version in October, she ordered the law firm to include a statement that the CEO, Meller, did not know what was going on or that it was illegal.

Meller agreed to resign immediately after the chairman’s protection was made public. She quit 10 days later, along with the company’s top lawyer, after the scandal cut the value of AMP shares by almost one quarter. The board agreed to take a 25 percent pay cut, too.

The inquiry is scheduled to run until the end of the year.

