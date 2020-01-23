Thursday’s ruling, the first step in a legal process that is likely to run for years, did not make a final determination of whether Myanmar could be found responsible for genocide, among the most severe crimes under international law. Those charges have been resoundingly rejected by Myanmar authorities, who have maintained that they were responding to an insurgency by Rohingya Muslim radicals and did not have any premeditated intention against the group.

Yet, it does mean that Myanmar must now cease destroying any evidence of genocide, making it more likely that a court could find proof of this crime further down the road, and will have to take immediate steps to protect the minority living in its borders. Separate international proceedings, including at the International Criminal Court, are ongoing against Myanmar.

It also sends a strong signal of hope to the more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who have lived in squalid refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh for over two years since the crisis, driven out amid stories of rape, indiscriminate killing and torture. There are also still hundreds of thousands Rohingya still inside Myanmar, living without citizenship rights or freedom of movement.

“The court is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable,” said Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, the current president of the court, before reading out the court’s ruling that provisional measures were necessary to protect the group. Myanmar, he added, has not presented concrete measures aimed at ensuring “the right of the Rohingya to exist as a protected group” before the ICJ.

Myanmar on Thursday also lost its legal challenge against the ICJ, which they contended does not have jurisdiction over the case, as well as against Gambia, which they said had no legal basis to bring the claim to the court.