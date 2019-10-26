The petitions to free Sharif were brought by his brother, Shahbaz Sharif, who heads the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League party.
Sharif was rushed to a Lahore hospital from prison on Monday, after his platelets count dropped to dangerously low levels, according to doctors.
The 69-year-old Sharif, who served three times as prime minister, has had a history of health problems, including heart disease.
