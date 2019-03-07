Men carry an injured person to the hospital after attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2019. (Mohammad Ismail/Reuters)

An outdoor memorial service attended by numerous Afghan politicians, including former president Hamid Karzai, was attacked by mortar fire and explosives Thursday in the Afghan capital, killing three people, according to police.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

The gathering was being held in a public arena to mark the anniversary of the death of Shiite and minority ethnic Hazara leader, Abdul Ali Mazari, who was killed in 1995 by the Taliban.

Exactly a year ago this week, the memorial service here for Mazari was attacked by a suicide bomber outside a mosque, killing 10 and leaving 22 injured.

Both attacks took place in western Kabul, the heart of the capital’s large Shiite and Hazara community, which has been the target of dozens of bombings and other attacks in recent years. The 2018 bombing was also claimed by the Islamic State.

Witnesses said Afghanistan’s chief executive officer, Abdullah Abdullah, was addressing the crowd Thursday when mortar fire was heard nearby and people scattered in panic.

Presidential candidate Latif Pedram, a liberal politician, was wounded, as were eight guards of another presidential candidate, former national security adviser Hanif Atmar.

“This was the most horrid and unforgivable attack on civilians by a merciless enemy,” Atmar tweeted several hours after the attack. He said he had arrived home unharmed. “I am pained by the loss of life and injury suffered by so many.”

