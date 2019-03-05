In this June 29, 2017, file photo, containers are piled up at a terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, India. (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

After months of simmering trade tensions between the United States and India, President Trump is following through on his threat to punish India for being what he called “a very high-tariff nation.”

On Monday, Trump notified Congress that the United States intends to end the preferential treatment for a host of Indian goods that currently enter the country duty-free. The changes will not take effect for at least 60 days.

In a letter, Trump said India would no longer enjoy benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences, a scheme set up to promote trade from developing countries.

India is the GSP’s biggest beneficiary and exports approximately $5.6 billion in goods to the United States under the program, including motor vehicle parts, precious-metal jewelry and insulated cables.

The United States remains India’s top export partner, receiving more than $48 billion in goods from it in 2017.

India failed to give the United States assurances that it “will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors,” the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement announcing the decision.

Trump has made no secret of his frustrations with Indian trade policy and has fixated on the duties that the country charges on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. On Saturday, during a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference, he once again brought it up.

“When we send a motorcycle to India, they charge 100 percent tariff,” Trump said. “When India sends a motorcycle to us, we charge nothing.” The claim was found to be true, although Harley-Davidson has largely bypassed tariffs by assembling its bikes in India.

[Trump said winning trade wars was easy. Now Harley-Davidson is moving work abroad.]

India’s response so far has been muted. Indian Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the decision would not have a “significant impact” on exports, according to news agency Asian News International. The “economic value of GSP benefits are very moderate,” he said.

Just over 10 percent of India’s current exports to the United States actually benefit from the program.

The apparent decision to end India’s preferential treatment comes after months of squabbling between the United States and India over trade. While the two countries are drawing close together on military and strategic matters, there are frictions in other arenas.

Trump has complained about India’s high tariffs on American goods and about the U.S. trade deficit with India, which stood at $27.3 billion in 2017, according to the USTR. Meanwhile, India recently announced changes to its e-commerce rules seen as detrimental to American giants such as Walmart and Amazon. (Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

In April 2018, the United States announced that it was launching a review of India’s status under the GSP program. Later in the year, efforts by the two countries to reach an agreement to resolve long-running trade issues faltered.

