A high-level inquiry tasked with determining whether anything could have been done to prevent the attacks published its findings on Tuesday. The near-800-page report concluded that the gunman acted alone, and while there were shortcomings in vetting the shooter when he applied for a firearms license, there was little that the state could have done to thwart the atrocity.

Nonetheless, security agencies had geared an "inappropriate concentration of resources" toward detecting potential Islamist threats, compared with the dangers posed by white supremacists like Tarrant, the report said.

Ardern acknowledged this and other findings, including that weak firearms regulations allowed the gunman to require weapons with ease.

"The [inquiry] made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack. But these were both failings nonetheless, and for that I apologize," she said.

Andrew Coster, the police commissioner, agreed that New Zealand's "lax" gun licensing processes had been open to "easy exploitation."

Ardern tightened gun laws after the massacre, including banning semiautomatic weapons, increasing ownership restrictions, and instituting a government buyback of existing firearms. She won praise for demonstrating compassionate leadership in the aftermath of the attacks; her center-left government was reelected in a landslide in October.

But New Zealand's Muslim community expressed frustration at the findings about security agencies and the way in which the inquiry conducted the investigation.

Gamal Fouda, an imam at the first mosque targeted by Tarrant, said Tuesday that the revelations about security agencies reflected "institutional prejudice."

The Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand said in a statement that "justice has not been served" because much of the inquiry had been conducted in secrecy, "under the guise of confidentiality and national security."

The secrecy provisions include a 30-year embargo on publication of evidence and submissions given by current and former government officials, and permanent suppression of an interview with Tarrant out of concern it could inspire further attacks.

Rebecca Kitteridge, director general of New Zealand's Security Intelligence Service, said she had "reflected deeply" on the views of Muslims who felt they had been targeted by the security agencies.

"I know that some people with whom NZSIS has engaged felt that they were under suspicion or were of security concern when that was not so," she said in a statement. "I also acknowledge the need to ensure that there is an appropriate and adequate focus of resources on the range of threats New Zealand faces."

Extremism remains a live issue in New Zealand. In November, a soldier with access to firearms and alleged ties to a far-right group was charged with espionage; he faces a military judicial process. The same month, police responded to what they called a credible threat of a planned school shooting in Wellington.