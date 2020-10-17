With most votes counted, Ardern’s center-left Labour Party is projected to take 49 percent of the vote, which would mean 64 of 120 parliamentary seats and a firm majority.

But that also would leave her carrying all the burden to revive New Zealand’s battered economy, hit by some of the world’s toughest pandemic lockdown rules and travel bans that gutted the critical tourism industry.

A beaming Ardern, 40, opened her victory speech at the Auckland Town Hall with a greeting in Te Reo Maori, the indigenous language of New Zealand.

“Tonight New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in at least 50 years,” she continued. “We will not take your support for granted and I promise you we will be a party that governs for every New Zealander.”

In contrast to today’s “polarizing world,” Ardern pledged to “govern as we campaigned: positively, with an optimism about our future.”

Victory expected

Ardern was expected to win going into the election. But the main unknown was by how much.

Labor’s main opposition party, the center-right National Party, is projected to have one around 27 percent, or 35 seats, down from 44 percent in the last election in 2017.

At the start of the year, before the pandemic, polls showed the Labor and National parties in a tight race.

That was despite Ardern’s growing international fame and her handling of the Christchurch mosque massacres, which claimed 51 lives and stunned a nation with low rates of gun crime. Ardern was applauded for her outreach to New Zealand’s Muslim community and pushed for quick legislation to ban most assault-style firearms.

Ardern’s electoral prospects began to change, however, in the months since the coronavirus overran the world.

Ardern enacted a lockdown when the isolated country of 5 million had just more than 100 coronavirus cases. In the months since, New Zealand has officially reported less than 2,000 cases and 25 covid-19 related deaths, among the world’s lowest counts.

These policies have not been without painful repercussions.

New Zealand is facing its worst recession in decades, in large part due to the government’s strict response. The shutdowns, mixed with preexisting immigration policies, have also left migrant workers stranded outside the country and divided mixed-national families, although repatriation arrangementshave been prepared by authorities.

Still, Ardern’s rivals in the National party seem to have failed to convince a majority of voters that their more conservative economic policies would be preferable.

Motto 'be kind'

When she was elected in 2017, Ardern, then 37, was the country’s youngest living leader. She gave birth a year later, becoming only the second world leader to do so while in office. She has since been celebrated as a role model for working mothers.

Ardern’s brand of compassionate politics — “be kind,” became her catchphrase during the pandemic — has been championed in sharp contrast to the polarizing approach of President Trump, with whom she has occasionally butted heads.

She has also been a strong advocate for international cooperation around issues like climate change, with supporters dubbing her “the anti-Trump” as a result.

Final results, and the subsequent allocation of parliamentary seats, will not be released for another three weeks to allow time for special ballots, such as New Zealanders living overseas, to be counted.

Likewise, the results of referendum questions on legalizing the recreational use of Cannabis and ‘assisted dying’ which accompanied the election day ballot will not be published for two weeks.

This year, about 1.9 million people, or around half of eligible voters, cast their ballots in early voting that began October 3.

New Zealand adopted its current proportional voting structure in 1996. Coalition governments there are the norm and no single party has won a majority of votes in 24 years.