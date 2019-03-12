COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s finance ministry says Japan has agreed to provide a loan to build the first light railway system aimed at easing traffic congestion in the capital city of Colombo.

In a statement Tuesday, the ministry says the loan will be granted in six stages until 2024 for the $1.8 billion project that will begin this year.

It said an agreement to release the first instalment of $260 million was signed Monday between the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which coordinates official development assistance, and Sri Lanka’s finance ministry.

The loan comes as Sri Lanka struggles to repay $5.9 billion in foreign loans this year, of which 40 percent needs to be serviced during the first three months.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.