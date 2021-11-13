These young workers are seeking alternatives to Tokyo’s corporate grind, marked by long hours, cramped subway commutes, meetings with bosses over after-work drinks and strict corporate hierarchies. About one-third of the people in their 20s and 30s living in greater Tokyo said they had taken steps in the past six months to move to rural Japan, according to the survey. Among 20-somethings alone, 44.9 percent said they were interested in moving to rural Japan.