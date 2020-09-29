That’s the vision of Yasuyuki Nambu, the chief executive of Japanese employment and staffing company Pasona, who aims to move its headquarters from Tokyo, population 37 million, to the Japanese island of Awaji in the Seto Inland Sea, population 129,000.

It’s a revolutionary idea in Japan’s rigid corporate culture — and a sign of how the coronavirus pandemic is reimagining where and how people work across the globe.

Few places, however, have been upended like Japan.

Working from home was almost unthinkable before the pandemic, but now appears to be gathering some momentum. Some innovators, such as Nambu, are even looking to shift offices to less stressful locales to introduce a novel concept in Japan: a bit more work-life balance.

“I’m not doing something incredible, just something that has been essential for many years,” said Nambu, who plans to move 1,200 of Pasona’s 1,800 employees to Awaji island by 2023.

“Now, with the current pandemic, it’s almost required,” he added. “It’s a societal change that has been brought upon us.”

But some in Japan have fought it.

A July survey of 14,300 companies by Tokyo Shoko Research found that 42 percent had never implemented working from home despite government appeals to control the spread of the coronavirus. About 31 percent of the workers in the surveyed companies were working from home in July.

Yet Japan appears far behind a major retooling of work life that may be underway in its global competitors.

In Germany, for example, a survey in July the workspace innovation company Instant Group found that 80 percent of the employers had some kind of flexible work policy, allowing more options to work remotely. A study by the Stanford University’s Institute for Economic Policy Research, released in June, found 42 percent of the U.S. labor force was working from home, while 33 percent were off the job because of the pandemic’s crippling blow to the economy.

'Corporate warriors'

“Japanese people are very focused on and dedicated to their work, and we have these corporate warriors who sacrifice their lifestyles for their companies, not even eating dinner at home,” Nambu said in an interview.

“Finally, with the coronavirus, Japanese people have realized how bad it was, and that remote working is actually a good way of working,” he added.

Nambu planned move has other motives. In this case, it’s part of his attempts to revitalize Japan’s dying regions, hollowed out by a declining population, rapid aging and the intense pull of Tokyo.

As an engineering student, Nambu was struck by the inequality in Japan’s workplace — including how women were unable to reenter the workforce after having children — and set out to form an employment agency that would find them flexible and part-time jobs.

Since then, he has pioneered the adoption of individual pension plans and corporate nurseries, ideas he took from the United States.

Island interest

Now he wants to imagine a totally different way of working for Japanese.

In Japanese mythology, Awaji was the first Japanese island to be created by the gods. Today, it’s a popular tourist destination, famous for its fields of flowers, food, hot springs and the site of the oldest shrine in Japan. Among other diversions: the world’s first Godzilla museum and an anime-themed amusement park.

Nambu’s children and grandchildren have already moved to the island, and he spends most of his time working from the company’s existing office there, only coming into Tokyo for important meetings.

He said employees are already putting up their hands to move. A government survey carried out between January and March showed nearly half the residents of central Tokyo were “interested” in moving away from urban areas, although only 2 percent were actually planning to make a move in the next year.

The idea isn’t new. Japan’s government has long set regional revitalization as a priority, and it’s an idea keenly favored by new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Yet so far, it hasn’t managed to achieve much to reverse what seems like an inexorable trend.

In 1950, 53 percent of Japan’s population lived in urban areas, but by 2018, around 92 percent did. As Japan’s population shrinks, the rural population is expected to decline by another 4.9 million, or 46 percent, by 2050, according to United Nations estimates.

Rochelle Kopp, a management consultant based in Fukuoka in western Japan, said widespread corporate moves in the country are not likley.

“What I see happening more than a headquarters change is companies letting people work from home,” she said. “Probably a lot of companies are going to let employees go into the office one or two days a week.”

That may allow more people to live in coastal or rural districts just outside Tokyo and commute in occasionally, she said.

Other possibilities include working from home, but having teams to meet up once a fiscal quarter for social gatherings. The government, meanwhile, has pushed the idea of “workation” — working remotely from vacation resorts.