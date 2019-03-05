Media personnel are seen outside the Tokyo Detention Center where ousted Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. chairman Carlos Ghosn is detained, in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2019. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

A court in the Japanese capital granted bail to former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday, after his third request and spending nearly four months in prison for alleged financial crimes.

The Tokyo District Court set the bail at 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) and said Ghosn had to submit to video surveillance and communications monitoring.

Ghosn, one of the auto industry’s most celebrated executives, was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with falsifying financial information and aggravated breach of trust, charges which carry a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.

His case has thrown an unflattering spotlight on Japan’s legal system, where prosecutors wield huge powers, defendants are routinely detained for months without the right to a lawyer during questioning, and conviction rates, once a case goes to trial, of higher than 95 percent.

Ghosn had earned a reputation as one of the auto industry’s top executives after turning around the fortunes of both Renault and Nissan, and bringing the two companies together in a three-way alliance with Mitsubishi.

But his efforts to forge even closer links between Renault and Nissan ran into opposition within the Japanese carmaker, and many experts say that may have been a factor in his downfall.

Two previous applications for bail were denied, but the appointment of a new lead lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, nicknamed “the Razor” for his combative style and ability to win acquittals, has brought an upturn in his fortunes.

Speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan on Monday, Hironaka said he had proposed strict conditions on bail to win Ghosn’s release.

“It would mean less freedom for Mr. Ghosn, but we proposed limiting exchange of information with the outside by using computers and monitoring cameras,” he said.

Hironaka questioned why the case had been brought against Ghosn now, arguing the allegations date back a decade, and would have been known about by Nissan executives. In any case, they should have been dealt with as an internal company matter, he argued.

Ghosn’s lawyers based in France revealed on Monday they had complained to the United Nations that his rights had been violated during detention in Japan, Reuters reported.

Hironaka referred to his client’s long detention as an example of Japan’s system of “hostage justice,” and accused prosecutors of “lacking in balance” by bringing charges against Ghosn while declining to bring charges against Toshiba executives after a larger accounting scandal in 2015.

But Hironaka said he was determined to restore Japan’s reputation, which he said had been tarnished by Ghosn’s arrest.

“I am going test if my ‘razor’ remains still as sharp at the age of 73,” Hironaka said.

