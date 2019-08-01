An image of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shown on a TV news program at Seoul station in South Korea on Friday. A rancorous dispute between the two neighbors over historical grievances is escalating. (Ahn Young-Joon/AP)

Japan’s cabinet decided to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners on Friday, a decision that further turns up the heat in a bitter dispute between the two U.S. allies about compensation for wartime forced labor.

The spat is already causing economic pain, from South Korea’s electronics industry to Japanese consumer goods, and threatens to punch a hole in security cooperation between the United States’ key strategic allies in the region.

With popular anger growing on both sides of the Korea Strait, nationalist outrage is trapping both governments in a cycle of tit-for-tat escalation from which there is no easy escape, experts say.

Friday’s decision, which will take effect on Aug. 28, could tie up Japanese exporters of goods with potential military uses to South Korea in additional layers of bureaucracy and official approval, potentially delaying shipments and raising costs. It is also a symbolic blow at the status of a major trading partner.

South Korea has threatened to respond by canceling military intelligence-sharing with Japan, a move that experts say would undermine U.S. security interests in the region. On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped the two countries would find a solution, stressing cooperation on North Korea was “incredibly important.”

In South Korea, though, a popular boycott of Japanese goods has affected everything from beer to clothes and cars, as deep-seated rivalry and mistrust between the two nations bursts into the open.

Many supermarkets in South Korea are refusing to stock Japanese beer and cigarettes, shoppers are staying away from the popular Japanese Uniqlo clothing chain, and tourists are canceling plans to go to Japan on vacation.

The dispute began with consecutive South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation for victims of forced labor during Japan’s occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

[Spat between U.S. allies reaches ‘emergency’ levels, South Korean leader says]

The judgments infuriated the Japanese government, which gave South Korea a significant economic aid package as final compensation and settlement of historical grievances when the two countries restored diplomatic relations in 1965.

The South Korean government of President Moon Jae-in has also ripped up a 2015 agreement between the two countries setting up a fund for surviving South Korean “comfort women,” who were forced into brothels serving the Japanese military during World War II, even though that agreement was billed as the “final and irrevocable settlement” of the issue.

Japan fears the wartime forced-labor issue will affect many Japanese companies operating in South Korea. Courts have already ordered the seizure of Japanese assets as compensation, and more similar rulings are expected. That could dramatically undermine Japanese trade and investment in South Korea.

Tokyo’s response has been to strike at South Korea’s status as a trusted trading partner, first imposing export controls on three chemicals vital for South Korea’s world-leading semiconductor industry and now removing the country from a “white list” of 27 nations that are trusted to import goods that might have military uses without jumping through bureaucratic hurdles.

Tokyo says the trade measures were taken on national security grounds, because of lax South Korean export controls, and were not a direct response to the wartime labor row, but admits that declining trust between the two nations was a factor.

Seoul expressed “deep regret” over Japan’s decision on Friday.

“Our government will deal with Japan’s unfair measures in a firm manner,” said presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

Min Joo Kim contributed to this story.

Read more:

Japan-South Korea ties ‘worst in five decades’ as U.S. leaves alliance untended

South Korean court ruling angers Japan, deepening crisis between America’s Pacific allies

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news