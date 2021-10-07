FUKUOKA, Japan — A powerful earthquake jolted the greater Tokyo area Thursday, disrupting transit lines in central Tokyo and causing power outages in some parts of the city.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1, began at 10:41 p.m. local time and lasted longer than 30 seconds, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no tsunami threat issued, but Japanese officials predicted aftershocks.

There were no major damage reported immediately after the quake. The prime minister’s office has designated a task force to assess the situation, officials said.

Officials said Thursday’s earthquake was the first time central Tokyo and Saitama, a city located northwest of Tokyo, had recorded a major seismic event since the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in March 2011.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the eastern outskirts of Tokyo, at a depth of about 80 kilometers (42 miles), the agency said.