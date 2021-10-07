There were no major damage reported immediately after the quake. The prime minister’s office has designated a task force to assess the situation, officials said.
Officials said Thursday’s earthquake was the first time central Tokyo and Saitama, a city located northwest of Tokyo, had recorded a major seismic event since the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in March 2011.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the eastern outskirts of Tokyo, at a depth of about 80 kilometers (42 miles), the agency said.