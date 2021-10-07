There was no major damage reported immediately after the quake. The prime minister’s office has designated a task force to assess the situation, officials said.
Officials said Thursday’s earthquake was the first time central Tokyo and Saitama, a city northwest of Tokyo, had recorded a major seismic event since the devastating quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in March 2011.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the eastern outskirts of Tokyo, at a depth of about 80 km (50 miles), the agency said.
Local and social media posts showed chaotic scenes in Tokyo, which recently reopened to nightlife after a coronavirus state of emergency was lifted last week. At least four injuries were reported in Chiba Prefecture outside Tokyo, local media outlets reported.
Some Tokyo residents were left scrambling to find new transportation options after train service was suspended, according to local media reports.
Elevators halted automatically during the earthquake as an emergency response measure. Local officials conducted sweeps at buildings throughout Tokyo to check for anyone stuck in an elevator, local reports said.
A resident posted videos of water flowing down the streets of the Meguro district in Tokyo, possibly due to a burst pipe. Another Tokyo resident posted a video of bath water sloshing in a tub during the quake.