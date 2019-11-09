Naruhito, who has pledged to stay close to the people, expressed his sympathy to the victims and residents hit by deadly rainstorms last month.

Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 following the abdication of his father, Akihito. He proclaimed his enthronement at in an ancient-style palace ceremony on Oct. 22.

Saturday’s celebration comes on the eve of a royal parade postponed due to the storm damage.

