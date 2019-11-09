Naruhito succeeded his father Akihito on May 1 following his abdication, and formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony last month.

Naruhito and Masako will greet the people Sunday afternoon from a Toyota convertible during their half-hour motorcade on the 4.6-kilometer (3-mile) route from the palace to the Akasaka imperial residence.

The parade was postponed from the original October date due to the recent typhoon that left more than 90 dead.

