Tokyo Electric Power Co., known as Tepco, has collected the water — equivalent to about 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools — in more than 1,000 metal tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. But it says it is running out of room to build more tanks, and will start releasing the water into the Pacific Ocean in two years, in a process that is expected to last two to three decades.

“Disposing of the treated water is an unavoidable issue in decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters Tuesday, adding that authorities will ensure safety standards are exceeded and that steps are taken to prevent reputational damage.

The plan to release the water has infuriated Fukushima’s fishing community, only now getting back on its feet after the nuclear disaster and subsequent contamination. The industry fears that even if the water is safe, its discharge into the ocean may undermine confidence in the region’s produce.

“Seeing this decision being made is completely outrageous and it is something we absolutely cannot accept. We will strongly protest,” Hiroshi Kishi, the president of JF Zengyoren, the nationwide federation of Japanese fisheries cooperatives, said in a statement.

Tepco President Tomoaki Kobayakawa told Japanese media the company would “do its utmost” to prevent reputational damage as a result of the discharge, and would compensate anyone affected.

The government and Tepco say there is a strong scientific reason to be confident that ocean discharge is safe.

The water has already been or will be cleaned with an advanced treatment system, known as ALPS, to remove almost all radionuclides, including strontium and cesium.

What would be left is tritium — a naturally occurring isotope of hydrogen that is far less dangerous to human health and is routinely released into the ocean by nuclear power plants — and traces of carbon-14, a radioactive isotope of carbon, that would be so small as not to pose a significant risk, the government says.

If all the treated water was released into the sea over one year — as opposed to decades — the radiation impact for local people would be no more than one-thousandth of the exposure impact of natural radiation in Japan, the government says.

The IAEA says the release of the water is “technically feasible” and has offered to provide independent radiation monitoring to reassure the public.

The United States lent its support to Japan’s decision but China and South Korea were unhappy.

“In this unique and challenging situation, Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards,” the State Department said in a statement.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed its strong opposition to the impending decision, noting opposition within Japan and concerns about the health impact on Chinese people. It said it had expressed its “grave concern” through diplomatic channels.

“Now the eye of the world is on Japan. It cannot turn a deaf ear to this. The stakes are high indeed,” spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement. “The Japanese side should act in a responsible manner for global public interests and the interests of its own people.”

South Korea also expressed “grave concerns” about the safety of its people and the indirect and direct environmental impact.

“We will strongly demand from Japan concrete measures for the safety of our people and prevention of damage to the maritime environment,” South Korean government official Koo Yun-cheol, who chaired an emergency meeting on the issue on Tuesday, told reporters.

Greenpeace, which opposes nuclear power, also condemned the decision, which it said disregarded the rights and interests of the people in Fukushima, in Japan and in the Asia-Pacific region.

“In the 21st century, when the planet and in particular the world’s oceans are facing so many challenges and threats, it is an outrage that the Japanese government and Tepco think they can justify the deliberate dumping of nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean,” Jennifer Morgan, executive director at Greenpeace International, said in a statement.

Domestically, Japan’s government and Tepco have faced public mistrust for their handling of the Fukushima disaster and its aftermath. Both were slow to admit that three of the reactor cores had suffered meltdowns, and have been criticized for downplaying bad news.

For years, Tepco claimed that the treated water stored at the plant contained only tritium, but data on its website showed that the treatment process had failed to remove many dangerous radionuclides, partly because of the need to process huge quantities of water in a hurry after the accident.