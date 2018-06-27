In this June 25, 2018, photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and top Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Toshihiro Nikai, left, attend their party’s meeting in Tokyo. Nikai, a senior Japanese lawmaker has sparked uproar after calling people without children as selfish, a latest comment by leading members of Prime Minister Abe’s party urging women to have babies and spend more time with them.(Toshiyuki Matsumoto/Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — A leader of Japan’s ruling party has sparked an uproar by calling people without children selfish, in the latest comment by a senior politician urging women to have more babies.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said this week that recent generations think they’re better off without children. Nikai said that was selfish, and compared them to older people who had large families despite the devastation of World War II.

He urged women to have babies for Japan’s prosperity. The country is struggling with an aging and declining population.

Opponents said Wednesday that Nikai’s remark neglected people’s right to choose their family size and was insensitive to those with financial or medical difficulties.

Several senior lawmakers have been criticized recently for urging women to focus more on childrearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.