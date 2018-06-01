TOKYO — Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that a Japanese warship has spotted a North Korean tanker and another ship with a Korean name apparently transferring fuel on the open seas in violation of U.N. sanctions.

The ministry said in a statement that the two vessels were suspected of conducting offshore ship-to-ship transfers banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions.

It said Japan has informed the Security Council of the May 24 sighting of North Korean tanker Sam Jong 2 alongside a ship of unknown nationality with a Korean name. A Japanese destroyer spotted the two east of Shanghai.

The U.N. has blacklisted Sam Jong 2.

Japan reported earlier this week a similar sighting of another blacklisted North Korean tanker and a suspected Chinese-flagged ship in the East China Sea.

U.N. sanctions on North Korea limit energy trade and ban offshore transfers of goods to North Korean ships.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.