She was born five days before the start of Tokyo’s last Summer Games in 1964, and her parents reportedly named her after the Olympic flame, seika in Japanese.

She lived up to her name by taking part in three Summer Olympics as a cyclist and four Winter Olympics as a speed skater, a record for a Japanese woman, and winning a bronze medal in the 1,500-meter skating event in Albertville, France, in 1992.

But she has an unenviable task of rebuilding confidence in an event that has already been postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, still faces a very real threat from the virus and has largely lost support among the Japanese public. Last year, Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso called the Games “cursed.”

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was the driving force behind Japan’s Games, resigned last year because of poor health. Then, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori was forced to resign last week after an outcry over remarks in which he defended the Japan Olympic Committee’s poor record of promoting women by saying they make meetings run too long by talking too much.

The 83-year-old initially tried to pick his successor, an 84-year-old man who was a former head of Japanese soccer, but the government blocked the attempt after more uproar.

A panel was then established to choose a successor, and immediately set out five criteria: a deep knowledge of the Olympic and Paralympic Games; an understanding of its principles concerning gender, inclusivity and diversity; work experience; knowledge of the Tokyo Games; and management skills.

Hashimoto was immediately a front-runner and has indicated she is ready to take over, public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News reported. She is expected to formally do so later Thursday.

