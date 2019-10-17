Reports say Abe’s government, in an attempt to focus on disaster response, is considering postponing a royal parade to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement on Tuesday.
Typhoon Hagibis hit northern and central Japan last weekend with historic rainfall that caused rivers to overflow and left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.
Fukushima prefecture, struck in the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster, was among the hardest-hit by the typhoon.
