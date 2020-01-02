

A view of a house in Tokyo where it is believed that former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn lived before he fled to Lebanon, Jan. 1, 2020. (Timothy Kelly/Reuters)

Japanese prosecutors raided Carlos Ghosn's now-vacated home in Tokyo on Thursday, as they sought clues to how he slipped their surveillance, ghosted out of the country and arrived in Lebanon.

Ghosn will give answers at a news conference in Beirut next Wednesday, said Ricardo Karam, a television host and close friend. But for the time being, the mystery has gripped the people of Japan and both baffled and embarrassed their government.

On Thursday, a possible answer emerged to one of the questions surrounding his dramatic escape: How could he have entered Lebanon on his French passport — as the Lebanese government insists he did — when his Japanese lawyer says he held the businessman’s French, Brazilian and Lebanese passports?

Japanese state broadcaster NHK reported that Ghosn had been issued with two French passports, the second of which was kept in a locked case at his house.

NHK quoted unnamed sources as saying that both passports had initially been kept by his lawyers, but Ghosn had convinced the court in May that he needed to carry one with him in a box. The document was then kept at his home with his lawyer holding the keys to the box.

But there were no answers yet as to how Ghosn had slipped past the surveillance cameras at his home, or past immigration authorities at Osaka’s busy Kansai airport to board a private jet.

Japan’s immigration authorities’ database shows no record of Ghosn leaving the country, according to local media, and police are now investigating him for a possible violation of the Immigration Control Act. A Tokyo court has already rescinded his record $14 million bail, and police also intend to review security camera footage from around his home, NHK reported.

Ghosn’s wife Carole dismissed as “fiction” a Lebanese media report that Ghosn had been smuggled out of his home in a box designed for musical instruments, Reuters news agency reported.

Under the terms of Ghosn’s bail, security cameras were installed outside his home, he was denied access to email or the Internet, and even forbidden for months to talk to his wife.

Reuters, citing two sources close to Ghosn, reported he slipped out of his home with the help of a private security company, traveled on a private jet to Istanbul and then on to Beirut, with even the pilot unaware of his presence on board.

“It was a very professional operation from start to finish,” one of them was quoted as saying.

The sources told Reuters that Ghosn had met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday and was greeted warmly by him, but an official in the president’s office, who was not authorized to give his name, denied that such a meeting had taken place.

Ghosn has considerable support among Lebanon’s political and business elite, although whether he enjoys the same level of sympathy among ordinary people is less certain.

The Lebanese government says it had asked Japan to release the businessman to its custody a year ago and pledged to try him under international anti-corruption regulations. But Beirut says Tokyo never responded to that request, and the prospect of any trial at all now looks remote. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan, as it has already pointed out.

Ghosn says he was not a fugitive from justice but was escaping injustice and political persecution.

Independent legal experts contrast the harsh treatment Ghosn received — a total of more than 120 days detention in an unheated cell, hours of interrogation without a lawyer present, charges that carried a maximum sentence of 15 years — with the way Japanese business executives often get away scot free or with a slap on the wrist for much more serious crimes.

Nevertheless, major questions remain unanswered about Ghosn’s tenure as head of Nissan and Renault, two car companies whose fortunes he turned around and merged into a powerful alliance.

Ghosn was charged with four counts of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust, including by underreporting his income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.

Ghosn and his attorneys say the allegations were trumped up as part of a conspiracy among Nissan, government officials and prosecutors to oust Ghosn and block his plans to force through a closer merger between the Japanese automaker and its alliance partner, Renault.

But Nissan said its investigations revealed misconduct that included understating his salary and transferring $5 million of company funds to an account in which he had an interest.

Renault, initially supportive of its former boss, announced in April after an internal investigation that it had found evidence of “questionable and concealed practices and violations of the group’s ethical principles.”



In this April 25, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves Tokyo's Detention Center for bail. (AP/AP)

Suzan Haidamous in Washington and Akiko Kashiwagi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

