CEO of Nissan-Renault Carlos Ghosn during the press conference at the Dufour Pavilion at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, France, 10 Oct 10, 2016. (Jeremy Lempin/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Japanese prosecutors formally indicted former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday for underreporting his pay, while also charging his American close aide Greg Kelly and the car company itself on the same grounds, Kyodo news reported.

Ghosn, one of the world’s successful and charismatic auto executives, was sensationally arrested along with Kelly on Nov. 19, and subsequently removed from his post by the Nissan board.

But the car company’s French partner Renault has not removed Ghosn as CEO, and the arrest has exposed and widened splits in the alliance between the two companies.

It has also ignited controversy around the world about whether he is being treated fairly, and whether a Japanese business executive would face the same treatment here.

Prosecutors are also likely to extend Ghosn and Kelly’s detention by rearresting the pair on a very similar charge, by arguing that they continued to commit the same offense for a longer time period than first stipulated, Kyodo reported.

The first charge had covered company statements filed for five years through March 2015, while the new charge would apply to the subsequent three years, Kyodo said.

That could mean Ghosn and Kelly, who were first arrested on Nov, 19, could remain in detention at least until Dec. 30.

The French government has said it has yet to see evidence that Ghosn has committed a crime, while the government of Lebanon, where Ghosn also holds citizenship and is seen as something of a hero, has protested against his “humiliation,” and questioned the basis of his arrest.

The case has also thrown the spotlight on the extensive powers enjoyed by prosecutors in Japan, where suspects can face long periods of detention and interrogation without lawyers being present, and where conviction rates average above 99 percent.

The allegations have been a reminder of Ghosn’s high pay and lavish lifestyle, long a source of some controversy despite his success in turning around the fortunes of both Renault and Nissan.

But many experts say Ghosn may have been a victim of an internal power struggle within Nissan, where the company’s Japanese management team are known to have been unhappy with his plans to tie the automaker more closely to Renault.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ghosn was also about to replace Nissan’s CEO Hiroto Saikawa before his arrest derailed the plan.

On the of day of Ghosn’s arrest, Saikawa gave an emotional news conference where he complained of his “resentment” and “dismay” at his former boss’s alleged misconduct.

