Since the second U.S.-North Korea summit collapsed this year, North Korea has fired 10 short-range missiles and projectiles deemed new and upgraded.

The defense paper also highlights that China’s threat is expanding into space from the regional seas.

Japan is also bolstering its defense role under its alliance with the U.S. and is launching a space unit and measures against cyber and electromagnetic attacks.

