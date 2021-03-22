Shinkawa’s debut novel comes at a time when Japan’s widening gender gap is once again in the spotlight and when growing numbers of women are calling for change.

Published in January, “My Ex-Boyfriend’s Last Will and Testament” has won a prestigious mystery-novel award but has generated mixed reactions.

The 30-year-old Shinkawa, a full-time lawyer herself, said many male readers said they couldn’t relate to the main character and wouldn’t want to date her, which shows the lens through which many Japanese men view women: “whether they are girlfriend material or not.”

Many female readers said they looked up to the novel’s heroine, she said.

“What happens in the book is a fantasy, because such a strong-willed woman wouldn’t be able to excel in this way in the real world,” she said.

Shinkawa had dreamed of being a writer since she was 16 but decided that first she needed a firm financial base — and that meant a career in the law.

“I personally faced a lot of obstacles in my career as a lawyer, barriers I wouldn’t have faced as a man,” she said, citing hurdles that began right at the hiring process.

Many law firms limit the number of women they employ, because they figure women will want time off for maternity leave or to care for children — discrimination that is perfectly legal in Japan, which ranks 121st out of 153 countries for gender equality, according to the World Economic Forum, the lowest of any major developed nation.

Women make up less than 19 percent of the lawyers in Japan and are paid around 75 percent of what men earn, on average, partly because they tend to be shunted into less-remunerative family law cases, Shinkawa said.

“I often felt gender inequality when I grew up, but I always thought that if I studied hard and became successful, this would be resolved. But actually going into society, I realized this wasn’t true, and the same gender inequalities exist,” she said. “As a result, I felt many times like I just wanted to give up and couldn’t work any harder.”

At one point, Shinkawa was clocking 150 to 160 hours overtime a month and collapsed because of overwork. At that point, she decided it was time to take a step back and carve out time to realize her ambition to write a novel.

“So I wrote this book, wanting to cheer and empower women who were in a similar situation,” she said.

The main character in her novel is Reiko Kenmochi, a 28-year-old lawyer who has ambitions for success and wealth. It begins when she learns that her ex-boyfriend, who recently died, has left behind a mysterious will that gives his entire inheritance to “the person who murdered me.”

Kenmochi decides to represent a friend of the dead man who wants to be proved as the murderer.

As a girlfriend and a lawyer, Kenmochi isn’t afraid to speak her mind: She tells her boyfriend off for giving her an “average” engagement ring and confronts her boss when her bonus is unfairly cut, only to be told she is “too aggressive and scary”; she submits her resignation.

Mystery novels in Japan are usually written by men and feature men as the protagonists, with women relegated to stereotypical, secondary roles.

Shinkawa said she didn’t want to come home from a hard day of work to read about female characters she couldn’t relate to, and decided to write a novel with a female protagonist who can be a good role model for women.

Shinkawa, who was born in Dallas and moved to Japan as a 6-month-old baby, chose to work at a law firm that seemed to be fairer to women, but she still experienced discrimination: For example, when the firm introduced an option to work shorter hours to take care of children, the email was sent only to women, “implying it was the women’s job to look after children and do the housework.”

Female lawyers tended to be married to fellow lawyers: Nearly half the men had wives who didn’t work and took care of all the household duties.

“We were competing with these men, who have an advantage, so I often felt it was harder for women,” she said.

“When we go drinking, we would often end up in hostess bars [where women are paid to entertain male clients], with no consideration for the women who were forced to be there,” she added. “And there were plenty of sexual harassment remarks from my bosses. Even when I was praised for my work, my male colleagues would brush it off that it was because I buttered up to the men.”

Shinkawa has now left that firm and works as in-house legal counsel for a corporation.

She lives with her husband, a “wonderful man . . . who has openheartedly welcomed and accepted my success,” she said, and with whom she shares the housework equally. But the two aren’t legally married, because in Japan couples by law have to share the same surname, and Shinkawa didn’t want to change her name.

She says a real change won’t come until there are more women in executive or decision-making roles in Japan.

Still, she was encouraged by the backlash after the head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, made remarks trying to justify the lack of women in senior roles by claiming they talked too much during meetings. Mori was subsequently forced to resign.

A few weeks later, the Olympics’ creative director also resigned after suggesting that a plus-size female comedian should appear at the opening ceremony dressed as an “Olympig.”