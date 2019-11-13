Hayabusa2 made two touchdowns on the asteroid and successfully collected data and samples during its 1½-year mission since arriving there in June 2018.

The spacecraft is expected to return to Earth in late 2020 and drop a capsule containing the precious samples in the Australian desert.

JAXA scientists hope the samples contain carbon and organic matter that could explain how they are related to Earth.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD