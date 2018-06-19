A woman reacts near flowers near the site where a concrete wall at an elementary school fell onto the street and killed a 9-year-old, in Takatsuki, Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Residents in western Japan were cleaning up debris Monday evening after a powerful earthquake hit the area around Osaka, the country ‘s second-largest city, killing four people and injuring hundreds while knocking over walls and setting off fires. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — Japan’s government has ordered an inspection of schools walls across the country after two of the four deaths in Monday’s earthquake in Osaka were caused by falling concrete walls.

Authorities said Tuesday that the magnitude 6.1 earthquake injured more than 370 people in the region, damaged many buildings and disrupted traffic.

The death of a 9-year-old girl just outside her school prompted the Education Ministry on Tuesday to order all public schools nationwide to inspect their walls — a known risk in quakes but often ignored. An elderly man also was killed by a collapsing wall.

Relief workers and residents continued their work to bring life back to normal, but many homes were without clean water or gas Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.