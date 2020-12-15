But once he had lured women to his apartment, he strangled them, sexually assaulted and robbed some of them, and dismembered the corpses.

He was arrested in 2017 after body parts were found in his apartment. The news shocked the nation, and prompted Twitter to introduce rules against promoting or encouraging suicide and social harm on its service, and led Japan’s government to expand telephone and online support for people contemplating suicide.

Shiraishi told police he had tweeted about suicide and exchanged direct messages to several women, luring them to his apartment, Japanese media reported. Eight of his victims were female, including girls aged 15 and 17.

His first victim was a 21-year-old woman, whom he had met in a park along with her male acquaintance. She ended up helping Shiraishi rent an apartment in the city of Zama, southwest of Tokyo, and transferred about $4,500 to his bank account, Japanese media reported.

Shiraishi admitted strangling her to avoid paying her back, and later killing her male friend when he confronted him about the woman’s disappearance.

He said he had never been interested in suicide himself, but had used it as a way to lure more victims to their deaths. He found people who had tweeted under a hashtag meaning “I want to die.”

“It was easier for me to convince people with worries and other issues and manipulate them to my way of thinking,” Shiraishi said during the trial, according to media reports.

Police tracked him down after the brother of one of his victims found messages from Shiraishi in her Twitter account and informed the police. The police found body parts in a freezer, cooler boxes and other containers in his apartment.

Lawyers for Shiraishi — whom Japan’s English-language media branded the “Twitter killer” — had argued that he deserved a lesser charge of “murder with consent” because the women had willingly gone to his apartment seeking death.

But Shiraishi undermined that defense by admitting in court, as well as to police and media, that none of the women had consented to die, admitting he had killed one woman while she was sleeping and murdered another shortly after she had talked of wanting to eat “something delicious” and visit a game parlor.

Before his sentence he said he was afraid of the death penalty but, given the cruelty of his crimes, expected it.

The death penalty in Japan is usually reserved for those convicted of multiple murders. Executions are carried out by hanging.

In an interview with NHK in 2017, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called the case “extremely sad,” and said the social media company needed to make sure its site “is being used in positive and healthy ways.”

Japan has the highest rate of suicide among the Group of Seven industrialized nations — just ahead of the United States. The number of suicides had fallen sharply in the past decade but rebounded this year, especially among young women, which experts believe to be linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite expanded support in recent years, suicide hotlines in Japan are often overwhelmed with calls.

