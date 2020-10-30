Officials are using high-precision cameras, carbon dioxide-monitoring devices and wind-speed measuring machines as part of countermeasures against COVID-19.
“We will report our findings here to the government,” Kiyotaka Eguchi, an official of the Kanagawa prefecture, said Friday. “The information we get here will be reflected in the guidelines, and that will also be used for the next year’s Olympics and professional baseball.”
The Yokohama baseball stadium will be used as a venue for next year’s Olympics, which are to open on July 23, 2021.
“I think this is a good opportunity to take a step forward because if the stadium isn’t full, the team will be in trouble,” Yokohama BayStars fan Tetsuya Nakamura said.
About 1,750 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19, a relatively low number in a country of 126 million.
