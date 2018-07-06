A staff of Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun distributes their extra edition reporting that doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara was executed, in Tokyo Friday, July 6, 2018. Asahara and six followers were executed Friday for their roles in a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subways and other crimes, Japan’s Justice Ministry said. (Shuji Kajiyama/Associated Press)

TOKYO — Japanese are expressing a sense of relief that the day finally came for the execution of the convicted leader of a doomsday cult.

The Justice Ministry says Shoko Asahara and six of his followers were hanged early Friday. They were on death row for multiple crimes including a 1995 poison gas attack on Tokyo subways that left 13 dead.

Kiyoe Iwata, whose daughter died in the subway attack, says the execution of Asahara gave her “peace of mind.”

Some Japanese expressed reservations about the death penalty, and others said no one will ever be able to make sense of what happened.

The legal proceedings had been dragged out, but recent Japanese media reports said the executions were expected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.