The North Korean vessel made an unauthorized entry into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Fisheries Agency official Satoshi Kuwahara told reporters. He said the two ships collided as the Japanese patrol boat was warning the North Korean vessel to leave.

AD

Japanese authorities have been stepping up patrols on North Korean ships that sail into the country’s waters for illegal fishing.

AD

The Fisheries Agency patrol boats send warnings to such boats through water cannons or electronic signs, according to Kuwahara.

Tokyo lodged a protest with Pyongyang after a Japanese patrol boat was threatened in August by what Japan said was an armed fishing boat from North Korea.

Monday’s incident came five days after North Korea fired a missile that landed in Japanese waters.

Kashiwagi reported from Tokyo.

Kidnapped by North Korea in 1978, this Japanese man lived to tell the tale

North Korean ‘ghost ships’ are washing up on the shores of Japan. Why?

What do you do if a North Korean missile is coming at you, Japanese wonder

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news

AD