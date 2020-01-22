But Abe sidestepped all that in his address to lawmakers. Instead, he was full of passion about the Tokyo Olympics, which open in July, and the legacy they can leave behind.

Given the amount of public money and effort that goes into staging the Games, it is natural for politicians to try to tap into the feel-good factor surrounding the Olympics.

Still, Abe’s attempt to harness the energy of the Olympics to advance his political agenda has left many people shaking their heads.

Abe mentioned the Olympics and Paralympics more than 10 times as he evoked the spirit of Japan’s last Games in 1964, which also was used to symbolically announce his country’s return to the global stage after World War II.

“The first-ever live broadcast of an Olympics. As the entire world watched, the final runner entered the National Stadium, Olympic torch in hand,” Abe said, recalling the 1964 Olympiad.

“It was a 19-year-old youth from Hiroshima, born on the day the atomic bomb fell, and his dynamic running showed that our nation had fully recovered from being flattened by bombings and, full of confidence and pride, proclaimed to the world Japan was embarking on an era of rapid growth,” Abe continued.

Under his seven-year stewardship, Abe said Japan had already embarked on a similar recovery after a long period of stagnation. This summer’s Games, he said, will cement this turnaround by bringing “all the people of Japan together to walk forward together into a new age.”

Abe concluded his speech by saying Japan’s era under a new emperor, combined with a period of pre-Olympic energy, made it the perfect time to tackle fundamental reforms including his long-sought goal of revising the country’s postwar constitution.

But the Mainichi newspaper accused the prime minister of trying to deceive the public by using the Olympics to distract them from recent scandals.

His administration has been accused of using an annual state-funded party for viewing cherry blossoms to reward supporters and cronies, and then shredding the evidence. A ruling party legislator was arrested last month on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company seeking to set up a casino resort, while two cabinet ministers resigned last October after being accused of sending gifts to voters.

Abe, the newspaper wrote, should try to get to the bottom of scandals that have damaged people’s trust in politics, but he appears unwilling to do so, instead trying to “turn his eyes away from a reality that is disadvantageous” to him.

“If the prime minister were trying to take advantage of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to spread an optimistic mood and divert public attention from scandals and problems his administration faces, he would deserve criticism that he was trying to use the games for political purposes,” the paper wrote in an editorial.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian officials used the 2016 Summer Games as a welcome respite from woes such as sinking economy and an outbreak of the Zika virus. Beijing’s 2008 Games were portrayed by Chinese leaders as a showcase of the country’s rising global influence.

Ichiro Ozawa, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, accused Abe of thinking “everything will be forgiven” as long as he brings up the Olympics.

“We can’t allow him to use the Olympics as if it was his own,” he tweeted.



Abe has billed Tokyo 2020 as the “Recovery Olympics,” an attempt to draw a line under the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in Fukushima.

In his speech, he noted that the torch relay will start in the J-Village soccer training center in Fukushima, a facility just south of the nuclear plant that was converted into an operational base to coordinate recovery efforts from 2011 until 2017.

“This place, which was the center of operations for responding to Fukushima, is now becoming a soccer mecca for our nation, overflowing with children’s smiling faces,” Abe told parliament.

The Kahoku Shimpo, a newspaper based in neighboring Miyagi prefecture, said the prime minister’s comments rang “hollow.”

It pointed out that Abe had failed to mention that it could take 30 to 40 more years to decommission the nuclear plant, that groundwater contaminated with radioactive tritium continues to build up at the site, and that rumors about the safety of agricultural products from the area have not been completely dispelled.

“As the leader of a country, should not he talk about the challenges we continue to face for the recovery, nearly nine years since the disaster?” the paper wrote in an editorial.

“We could not dispel the impression that the Prime Minister just listed those achievements in order to promote the slogan ‘the Recovery Olympics.’ ”

Around the nuclear site, tens of thousands of former residents are still unable to return to their homes because of radioactive contamination, while others live in semi-deserted towns with hardly any young people. Many feel bitter about any suggestion that the area has recovered.



But elsewhere in Japan, enthusiasm and anticipation for the Games have been mounting. Successive lotteries to allocate tickets for the Olympics and Paralympics for Japanese residents have been massively oversubscribed.

Koichi Nakano, a professor of political science at Tokyo’s Sophia University, said Abe’s distraction tactics “may work to a degree because the mass media and big businesses here are also very keen to saturate the first half of the year” with the Olympics.

But it may be harder for Abe to turn the Games to his favor and boost his popularity, he said.

The incident of Abe appearing to use the Games for his political ends also comes just days after the International Olympic Committee issued strict guidelines banning athletes from using the competition arena or medal ceremonies to make political statements, including kneeling, using hand gestures or wearing armbands.

Athletes will, however, be free to express their political views in interviews and news conferences and on social media, the guidelines said.

Indeed, the IOC itself is not beyond sending political messages of its own.

Earlier this month, it tweeted out a photo of its president, Thomas Bach, alongside competitors from Iran and the United States at the Youth Olympic Games, to underline its belief that the Games can promote peace in a time of conflict.

The IOC also has welcomed a proposal for North Korea to co-host the 2032 Games alongside South Korea as a “historic” initiative that can help bring peace.