Japan advised more than a million people to evacuate their homes Tuesday and canceled hundreds of flights as the west coast was hit with high winds and heavy rain in what was described as the worst typhoon in 25 years.

Typhoon Jebi, whose name means swallow in Korean, is the latest spate of record-breaking, deadly weather patterns to hit the island nation this summer, after historic floods, landslides, and a heat wave killed at least 300 people.

The heatwave in Japan this summer was part of a pattern of hotter weather in several parts of the world that scientists have blamed on a warming planet.

Japan will be hoping for cooler, calmer when it hosts the Olympic Games in the summer of 2020.

Kyodo News said Jebi was the strongest typhoon to make landfall since 1993, while NHK public television said tides in some areas were the highest since a typhoon in 1961.

Strong winds brought down one company’s storage facility in Shiga Prefecture, killing one man, according to local media.

The typhoon first made landfall on the island of Shikoku, where wind gusts of up to 129 mph were recorded. Around 3.9 inches of rain drenched one part of the tourist city of Kyoto in an hour, the Associated Press reported, with as much as 20 inches set to fall in some areas in the 24 hours to noon on Wednesday.

More than 700 flights were canceled, according to Japanese media, while the Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Hiroshima was also suspended. In Osaka, the Universal Studios Japan amusement park and U.S. Consulate were both closed, agencies reported.

More than 175,000 people lost power in western Japan, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said, while more than a million people were advised to leave their homes by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Read more:

At least 85 dead, many missing as ‘historic’ rains pound Japan

Death toll climbs as Japan wilts under a record-breaking heat wave

A medical school in Japan didn’t want too many women. So it lowered grades.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news