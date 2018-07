TOKYO — Japanese media reports say doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed.

He was 63.

The sarin gas attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.

