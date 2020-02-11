By Associated Press February 11, 2020 at 7:49 PM ESTTOKYO — Japan’s health ministry says 39 new cases of virus confirmed on cruise ship that is quarantined at Japanese port.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy