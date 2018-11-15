TOKYO — Japan’s minister in charge of cybersecurity is in the spotlight for acknowledging he has never used a computer and making comments showing he has no idea what a USB port might be.

Ruling party lawmaker Yoshitaka Sakurada, also in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was replying Wednesday to questions from independent and opposition legislators.

“I give instructions to my aide and so I don’t punch into a computer myself,” he said. “But I am confident our work is flawless.”

When asked about the power grid and malware, Sakurada said USB was “basically never used” in the utility systems, appearing to not know what it might be.

Lawmakers laughed incredulously at his replies, which were highlighted in Japanese media. Ministers in Japan get parliamentary questions in advance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.