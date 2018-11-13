U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands at Abe’s official residence in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

SYDNEY — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Australia on Friday for talks on trade, investment, and the two countries’ reconciliation after World War II.

Abe will meet Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in Darwin, becoming the first Japanese leader to visit the city since its bombing by Japanese forces in 1942.

Morrison says he and Abe will acknowledge those who served in the war, while also holding talks on the countries’ trade and investment ties.

Abe is expected to also visit Japan’s biggest foreign investment, the $40 billion Ichthys gas project, which started sending liquefied natural gas to Japan last month.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who met Abe on Tuesday, will also be in Australia this weekend, staying in Cairns while attending the APEC leaders’ meeting in Papua New Guinea.

