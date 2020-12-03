The three, who were held overnight, were charged with fraud. Prosecutors allege that the executives tried to defraud the publisher’s landlord by establishing a private office for Lai in the same building, a technical violation of Next Digital’s lease terms. Mark Simon, a confidant and former business partner of Lai, said the issue was an “ongoing commercial dispute” that has been “criminalized” by the authorities.

This is Lai’s fourth arrest this year — first in February, then April and then again in August under Beijing’s new national security law, which allows for penalties of up to life in prison for vaguely defined offenses such as “secession” and “foreign interference.” His alleged crime under the national security law relates to colluding with foreign powers, police say, but he has not been formally charged under that law. The earlier charges relate to his participation in anti-government protests that swept the city last year.

At their court hearing on Thursday regarding the fraud charge, a judge ruled that Lai should be held in custody, determining that the mogul was a flight risk because of his separate arrest under the national security law.

Lai’s passport has been held by police since early this year, Simon said, and he is unable to leave Hong Kong. Lai was granted bail after every other previous arrest, including under the security law, and the two Next Digital executives arrested alongside him were granted bail.

Lai will be held in custody until April, when his case will be heard again.

Next Digital executives present at the court hearing said Lai’s lawyers would appeal against the decision. “The case is relatively minor, they should not have denied them bail,” said Cheung Kim-hung, the chief executive of Next Digital and publisher of Apple Daily.

Lai’s detention comes a day after three other icons of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, were sentenced to prison terms for their role in a protest outside the Hong Kong police headquarters in June last year.

The activists, all in their 20s, rose to prominence as teenagers during the 2014 Umbrella Movement, a 79-day street occupation that called for China to allow Hong Kong people to directly elect the city’s leaders.

Chow was also arrested under the national security law in August, on the same day as Lai. The arrests were accompanied by a raid on Next Digital’s offices in which hundreds of police officers searched Apple Daily’s newsroom. The sweep was widely seen as an early indication that Beijing would not hesitate to use the security law aggressively, rather than as a deterrent, and that constitutionally protected press freedoms were now imperiled.

Lai, a self-made billionaire, has long been targeted by Beijing, which has accused him of treachery and bankrolling pro-democracy causes. He was born in Guangzhou, in southern China, and entered Hong Kong as a stowaway as a 12-year-old before making a fortune in the garment business.

After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, Lai became a prominent critic of the ruling Communist Party, and founded Apple Daily with his own money. He is particularly grating to China because of his long-standing relationships on Capitol Hill, including with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).