Voice of America Vietnamese published an article by Dung last week in which he criticized the European Union for signing a free trade agreement with Vietnam despite its poor human rights improvement and urged the bloc to consider before ratifying it.
Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said Dung’s arrest showed Vietnam’s “repressive intolerance of any dissenting voices.”
